The artist, Laila Elwi, said that despite her performance of many works during the last period and despite her constant concern about the Corona virus, she is committed to the precautionary measures, revealing during her meeting on the “A Last Word” program presented by the media, Lamis Al-Hadidi on the “ON” screen, that she always wears a mask and does not shake hands Her colleagues said: “I love all people, but I don’t know how to embrace Islam and always walk with musk and alcohol… I say, O Lord, protect me.”

And she continued: “Praise be to God, our Lord responded. Neither the movie (Mama is pregnant) nor the series (Set Al-Hawanam) has contracted the virus from the work team in all these works.” According to the Egyptian seventh day.

Commenting on the special appearance of the artist Sherif Desouki in the movie “Mama is pregnant,” she said: “I love him very much, may God heal him, a very special character, one of the first people who applauded him in his film at the Cairo Festival, for which he received an award, and frankly, he is an unusual person in his acting. And his comedy has an unusual character.”