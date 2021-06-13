Everybody looks at Barcelona. Her great season with the treble has caused many teams to see in the players who participate less good incorporations for the next season. Y the first interest comes from France. The Girondins de Bordeaux coached by the Spanish Pedro Martínez Losa has noticed the young Barça center-back Laia Codina to prop up the defense in what will be his Champions League debut. A signing of a young talent, but with experience among the best.

Laia Codina has a contract with Barcelona. However, there is hardly any room. With Mapi and Pereira as untouchables and the possible arrival of Irene Paredes, Codina would remain as the fourth center. Even fifth in important games as seen in the Champions League final, where Lluís Cortés preferred to trust Patri Guijarro as a central defender. before in the youth squad, that an injury has taken him off the pitch for an important part of the season. LAia Codina needs minutes and experience, so her arrival in France does not look bad.

In addition, he has the approval of the coach, the Spanish Pedro Martínez Losa, and would play Champions, another important attraction to decide to leave. In Barcelona they want the youth squad to continue, but they have alternatives. In addition to the arrival of Irene Paredes, the reconversion of Patri Guijarro, the youth squad Jana Fernández is also doing well in that position. Her departure would not be a problem, but they are confident that in a few years she can be an important player. A loan would be the best option for the club.

In fact, Codina has only played nine games this season in the league with 442 minutes, 31 minutes in two Copa de la Reina games and no debut in the Champions League. The center, yes, had an injury that prevented him from having more opportunities, but at 21 he wants to settle as a starter.