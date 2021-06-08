In the heat of controversy over the vaccination campaign, and after the repeated back and forth between the Government and Pfizer, the North American laboratory and the private companies that provide vaccines to Argentina will explain this Tuesday in the Lower House aboutand “the current contractual status or under discussion” of contracts linked to the pandemic around COVID.

The summons was completed last Wednesday after an agreement between the opposition of Together for Change and the president of the Deputies, Sergio Massa, and the head of the Frente de Todos block, Maximum Kirchner, as a result of the short circuits around the negotiation with Pfizer, which is still bogged down. And when the government’s immunization operation seems to start to accelerate.

According to sources of the ruling party in Deputies, this Tuesday it will be the turn of the representatives of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, one of the companies that provides vaccines to Argentina.

In the case of the North American laboratory, the sources confirmed, the presentation will be virtual. On the AstraZeneca side, the firm will send a letter, they added from the lower house.

“Provide that the nature of the established call will be under the warning of law“Massa had ordered in Wednesday’s resolution after talking to Mario Negri, head of the joint block of Together for the Change in Deputies, one of the most insistent in knowing details of the failed negotiations of the Casa Rosada with Pfizer.

Marcelo figueiras, from the local Richmond laboratory, will also present this Tuesday before the General Legislation and Social Action and Public Health commissions, chaired by deputies Cecilia Moreau and Pablo Yedlin, respectively, from the Frente de Todos. In addition to Massa and Kirchner, opposition legislators will be present.

Richmond is the laboratory that this Tuesday will begin to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in our country, after the approval of the Russian state: the official announcement was made on Friday in a conference call between Alberto Fernández and Vladimir Putin.

The ruling party seeks to dispel, in that sense, the multiple versions around the truncated contract with Pfizer, especially after the statements of the owner of the COVAX fund for Latin America, Santiago Cornejo, which in a virtual meeting organized by the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) highlighted that Argentina had rejected the possibility of acquiring doses from that laboratory through the United Nations mechanism.

Due to the commotion, the official then sent a letter to the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotti, in which he renounced his sayings.

The presentation of this Tuesday, which will have an official transmission of Deputies, that is, it will be open to the public, will begin at 10.

Although the summons reaches “the representatives of the laboratory companies that were part of contracts in progress or that are under discussion regarding the production and supply of vaccines”, tomorrow it will be the turn only of the private companies.

In the case of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya Institute, of the Russian state; from Sinopharm, dependent on China, and the Indian laboratory that shipped vaccines through the COVAX mechanism, There are still negotiations between the embassies of these countries with the Directorate of Parliamentary Diplomacy of the Presidency of the Lower House.

Parliamentary sources highlighted in this line that Chinese officials were, until now, the most concerned about the summons.