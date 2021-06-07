Labor market JHL will start a strike on Tuesday, which could cause delays in train traffic

A three-day strike at Destia, an infrastructure service company, could cause congestion on the road and delays on the train.

Public and the Federation of Welfare Industries (JHL) will begin a three-day strike on Tuesday at infrastructure service company Destia.

According to JHL, the strike could cause congestion on the roads as it will stop Destia’s road construction sites and interrupt road maintenance. In addition, the strike may cause delays in train traffic.

In its press release, JHL says it opposes the change to the collective agreement planned by Destia on strike.

Destia currently complies with the collective agreement between the service sector employers (Palta) and JHL. Destia intends to join the infrastructure agreement to which the Construction Industry and the Construction Association are parties. The change is scheduled to take effect in early 2022.

Destia considers the strike notification issued by JHL to be illegal, as Destia has a valid collective agreement.

JHL considers that Destia intends to tread wages and switch to a cheaper collective agreement. According to JHL, a change in the collective agreement would reduce the total annual earnings of about a thousand employees by at least hundreds of euros.

Destia says that it is currently reviewing the most appropriate lobbying from the perspective of the company and its personnel. The company says in its release that it does not intend to weaken wages and employment conditions.

According to Destia, no decision has yet been made.