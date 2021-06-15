The voice Peru 2021 LIVE opens this Monday, June 14 on the Latina Televisión signal. The jury is made up of famous artists and the presentations will feature well-known Peruvian singers.

Here you will find the minute by minute of La voz Peru 2021 . All the details about the date, time, channel and the participants of the new season of the singing contest.

La voz Peru 2021: Who are part of the jury?

The jury of La voz Perú 2021 is made up of the Creole singer Eva Ayllón, the salsa singer Daniela darcourt, the Colombian interpreter Mike Bahía and the Venezuelan singer-songwriter Guillermo Davila.

They will be the coaches of their own team with which they will seek to reach the final with the best participant. According to the previous season, the competitors will face each other in song duels. The public will also be able to vote online for their favorite.

Where to see the premiere of La voz Peru 2021?

The premiere of La voz Perú 2021 will be broadcast on the Latina Televisión signal. It can also be observed by the Movistar Play application. In addition, in this same note, La República will report the minute by minute of the LIVE shows.

La voz Peru 2021: date and time

The voice Peru 2021 return to national television on June 14 at 8.30 pm “Are you ready to meet the best voice in Peru? This June 14 is the grand premiere of the most spectacular singing program on world television. The best voices of Peru will pass through this stage and will only have one chance to be chosen ”, he says Cristian Rivero, who will host the program.

Which I am, Peru imitators will compete on the show?

A great expectation has been created by the long-awaited premiere of La voz Perú, the singing program will return to the screens this June 14. Among its participants will be some talents that we have already seen in Yo soy.

Alexis Pazos (‘Marcos Llunas’), Oriana Montero (‘Mon Laferte’), Carmen Castro (‘India’) and Jean Soto (‘Germain de la Fuente’) will be the ones who compete in this new stage of the Latina program that will feature Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt, Mike Bahía and Guillermo Dávila as coaches.

La voz Peru, latest news:

