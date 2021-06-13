In the last program of El reventonazo de la Chola, The Uchulú she wore a dreamy dress and had her fifteenth birthday for the first time. Not only that, but she was surprised by El Shamuko, who was her chamberlain.

The character was in a pompous pink dress. At first he was discouraged, because he thought that Chikiplum would be his chamberlain. “I can’t have another chamberlain, taller and more muscular,” he joked in front of Jose Luis Rios.

After performing in a gala on the set, the Chola asked the character: “Why do you get excited every time I say about the fifteen-year-old?”

In response to this, the popular tiktoker replied: “Because I told my mom one day that I wanted to have my fifteenth birthday. ‘No, sonny,’ he tells me. I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Because I am a man,’ he replied “.

For her part, the Chola Chabuca replied: “Although it may seem like a joke, there are people who have the right to be the person they are and that is what we all have to respect”.

Finally, the driver asked him to close his eyes, as he would receive a great surprise. When he opened them he met his friend El Shamuko, so he did not hesitate to say hello and dance.

