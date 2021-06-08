From its first chapters, Queen of the south captured the attention of several viewers around the world, prompting Telemundo to develop a second part.

With the good numbers in the rating accompanying the series, the television station decided in 2020 to give more episodes to the fiction starring Kate del Castillo under the role of Teresa Mendoza.

As reported days ago, La reina del sur 3 began its recordings in Bolivia, the country where the production arrived to record some of its chapters. Carlos Villegas, one of the directors of the series, posted a photo from the set.

Carlos Villegas, director of La reina del 3, shared a photo from the shoot. Photo: @ sevive / Instagram

What will the third season of The Queen of the South be about?

As part of their releases for the 2021-2022 season, Telemundo previewed a synopsis of what will happen in La reina del sur season 3. According to People En Español, the story, by the writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte, will narrate the life of the famous drug trafficker four years after the last scene of the previous installment.

Teresa Montoya is in jail for La reina del sur 3. Photo: Telemundo

During this time, Teresa Mendoza has been confined in a maximum security prison after being convicted by the US justice for the murder of three DEA agents. Once again, she is separated from Sofia, her daughter.

Everything indicates that she will be able to escape from her confinement thanks to the help of Oleg and Jonathan, who design a plan to transfer her to Mexico, where she is with Epifanio Vargas, now as president of that country.

Queen of the South Preview 3

Release date of The Queen of the South 3

Carlos Villegas, head of the series, announced that the production began its recordings, so the fiction is expected to arrive at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.