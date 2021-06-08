The first season of La reina del flow achieved several positive reviews from the audience. Following its success, the Emmy-winning series returns to Snail Television with new episodes.

Apparently at the premiere, Yeimy montoya (Carolina Ramírez) will meet again with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres), who is currently in jail. She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but the singer denies it. Puzzled, Cruz lets him know that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he has changed.

Next, we provide the date, premiere time, trailer and more details to see episode 32 of the second season of La reina del flow.

When and where to see chapter 32 of The queen of flow 2?

Episode 32 of The Queen of Flow 2 can be seen from this Tuesday, June 8, 2021 via Caracol Television.

At what time and how to see La reina del flow 2×32?

The queen of flow season 2 It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm (Colombian time) via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 32 of the series, you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for that country.

The queen of flow 2×32 – sneak peek

What will happen in chapter 32 of The queen of flow 2?

After José’s death, Irma will go to Erick to claim him for the death of her father. Furious at what happened, the young man will go to Manín’s hideout to ask him why he ended the life of the father of ‘La huracán’.

On the other hand, Manín will look for Yeimy at the record company with the help of Titanio, who turned off the lights of the premises to scare the singer. This situation would lead to a terrible confrontation. What will your plan be?

What will we see in La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya. After experiencing a great creative and personal moment in her music, she gives herself a chance in love with Juancho, your friend from youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages.

With the problems you had with Charly flow And due to his background, the artist thinks that he is behind the intimidations, but the young man admits that he has changed and that, in one way or another, he misses what he once felt for her.

Cast of La reina del flow 2

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow

Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane

Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán.