The first season of La reina del flow achieved several positive reviews from the audience. Following its success, the Emmy-winning series returns to Snail Television with new episodes.

Apparently at the premiere, Yeimy montoya (Carolina Ramírez) will meet again with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres), who is currently in jail. She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but the singer denies it. Puzzled, Cruz lets him know that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he has changed.

Next, we provide the date, premiere time, trailer and more details to see episode 26 of the second season of La reina del flow.

When and where to see chapter 31 of The queen of flow 2?

Episode 31 of The Queen of Flow 2 can be seen from this Monday, June 7, 2021 via Caracol Televisión .

At what time and how to see La reina del flow 2×31?

The queen of flow season 2 It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm (Colombian time) via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 31 of the series, you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for that country.

The queen of flow 2×31 – sneak peek

What happened in chapter 30 of The queen of flow 2?

After José’s death at the hands of Manín, Detective Contreras went to Livia to ask her about the whereabouts of her suitor, since he was reported missing.

Later, Charly, upon learning that José died, looked for Manín and asked him if he had anything to do with it, but did not get positive responses. Also, Yeimy was very distraught about her future performance.

What will we see in La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya. After experiencing a great creative and personal moment in her music, she gives herself a chance in love with Juancho, your friend from youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages.

With the problems you had with Charly flow And due to his background, the artist thinks that he is behind the intimidations, but the young man admits that he has changed and that, in one way or another, he misses what he once felt for her.

Cast of La reina del flow 2

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow

Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane

Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán.