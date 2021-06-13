The Real Sociedad scouting team will remain intact for three more seasons. Because the Football Directorate has confirmed the continuity for the next three seasons of all the members of the Recruitment Unit, whose role has been decisive in the successes of recent years, with very important hires for Imanol Alguacil’s team such as Alexander Isak, Carlos Fernández, Portu, Alex Remiro and Nacho Monreal.

This unit is directed by Erik Bretos whose relevance in the Real Dociefad It does not stop growing, and is made up of a team of professionals who are not too exempt, who love to track footballers from all over the world to put all that detailed information at the service of the Club in order to make decisions regarding transfers. “The members of this unit will continue with their work during the next three seasons in favor of the ambitious and exciting project of the txuri urdin club”, explains the Royal Society in its press release.

As Roberto Olabe explained in his day, it is a unit whose work is very delicate, because since they do not have the resources of other clubs, they have to pay much more attention when it comes to getting the signing right. “La Real does not sign too much. She is more a trainer than a signer. So you don’t need to invest a lot in that regard. But since you don’t chip much, you have to be better prepared. And that’s why they bet on that recruiting unit with Erik Bretos at the head. To sign little, we need to do a lot to get that little right ”, explained.

The Recruitment Unit is made up of the following professionals and designed as follows: the person in charge is Erik Bretos. In the area of ​​potentials include Endika Gabiña, Iñigo Caminaur, Xabi Esnaola and Tomàs Martínez. And then there is another area called Elite, made up of Abel Rojas, Iñigo Caminaur, Javi Pérez, Iñaki Satrustegi, Guillermo Valverde and David León. Most of them are young professionals, who in many cases come from the world of communication, with a different vision of the world of football. Now they are focused on combing the market for a good, nice and cheap goalkeeper and left back. That, so difficult to find, is what they try to sign.