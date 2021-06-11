A 44-year-old woman was found murdered in shot in the chest this Thursday, after the car he was driving crashed into the wall of a house, located on the border between the Buenos Aires districts of La Matanza and Tres de Febrero.

The incident occurred at the corner of Rafaela and Díaz Vélez streets, which divides the towns of Ramos Mejía and Ciudadela. A few meters from the scene, crime investigators found a revolver and are analyzing the theory that it was shot during a itent of asault.

Police officers from the 9th West Police Station in Lomas del Millón rushed to the scene and found the gray Volkswagen Bora vehicle, where the protagonist of the sorry and confusing fact.

The victim, who was identified as Marcela Verónica Rota, presented with the naked eye a mortal wound of firearm in the thorax.

Although she was quickly transferred to the Carrillo de Ciudadela hospital, the woman finally passed away as a result of the bullet impact he suffered.

After the first examinations at the scene, the uniformed officers established that Rota was moving in his car on Rafaela street, in Ciudadela, until it finally hit Díaz Vélez, already in the jurisdiction of La Matanza.

Meanwhile, a few meters from the place, on 100 Ambrosio de Fazio street, the police found a 32 caliber revolver with four intact ammunition and a served pod (used cartridge).

The agents seized the revolver to subject it to ballistic verification and determine if it is the murder weapon, while crime investigators try to determine if the woman was shot by criminals who tried to steal her car.

The prosecutor Ignacio Correa, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 5 of the San Martín Judicial Department, intervenes in the case.

With information from Télam.

DB