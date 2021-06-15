A woman was murdered this Monday in a warehouse located in the town of Villa Luzuriaga, La Matanza district, and the neighbors were alerted by the son’s request for help of the victim, 5 years old.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, in a abandoned shed which used to function as a nursing home, located on Remedios de Escalada and Camino de Cintura streets.

After receiving a call to 911, the police officers went to the place, where they found the woman’s body, without vital signs, half naked and with marks that showed that she had been beaten.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents interviewed a neighbor, identified as Luis Alberto Bocetto, who said that he found a child in the street who said that his mother, named Gloria, had been beaten by a man.

“Mama don’t breathe“Brian would have added, as reported by Chronicle. The child will receive psychological assistance after having witnessed the crime, while seeking to obtain details to help in the investigation.

Moments later, the police found inside the gallon the semi-naked body of a woman who had been hit on the head and, apparently, stab wounds.

As the sources informed Télam, the troops requested the presence of the ambulance service and informed the police station of the jurisdiction.

The killer is still on the run and the Police believe that the road security cameras will be key to determining the whereabouts of the man.

Meanwhile, neighbors and relatives decided to cut Camino de Cintura to claim justice and security in the zone.

On the other hand, one of the neighbors who demonstrated in the street provided information regarding the victim: “It was a neighbor who came from Paraguay, and since he arrived he broke his back to support his family ”.

The case involves the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI), led by Gastón Duplaa, who works at the crime scene.

DB