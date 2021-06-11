On May 24, Netflix released a first preview of The paper house 5 and aroused the expectation of his followers, who want to know all the details that the new installment will bring next September.

This new production will spell the end of the hit Netflix series. The last chapter of the fourth season was a sway of emotions for all its fans due to the death of Nairobi, one of the protagonists. Added to that is the final scene in which the Professor is caught by Inspector Sierra.

When does La casa de papel 5 premiere on Netflix?

The Money Heist opens next September 3 through the platform Netflix.

Will there be new characters in Paper House 5?

In the images of the advance a new character is observed, who would be a villain. No more details about him are shown in the scenes, but he does know that he will be played by the Spanish actor Jose Manuel Seda.

Is paper house 5 the last season?

The fifth season of La casa de papel will be the last of the series. The recordings ended on May 14. Through its social networks, Netflix said goodbye to the actors who gave life to the most famous gang of thieves. Likewise, the actors Álvaro Morte, Jaime Llorente, Itziar Ituño, among others, they also said goodbye to their characters.

How many seasons of La casa de papel are on Netflix?

The delivery has four seasons and all are available on Netflix. The first launch of the series was in 2017 and was well received in different parts of the world.

How to watch La casa de papel on Netflix?

To watch the series on Netflix you have to subscribe to the streaming service that offers a monthly package of 24.90 soles.