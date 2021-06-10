The premiere of the last season of La Casa de Papel is on the countdown and from Netflix expectations began to rise.

Within the framework of Geeked week where the streaming giant presents the novelties of his productions, he shared new promotional images that soon circulated and sparked speculation and theories.

Among them is one that has River as the protagonist. There is also another that shows a new character.

La Casa de Papel 5 is one of the most successful Spanish productions.

According to the information on the Spoiler site, it is about the role played by Jose Manuel Seda of which no further details were known.

Although Netflix gave it a prominent place by including it in its promotional images.

Silk He is a 52-year-old Spanish actor from Seville. He previously acted in productions in that country I am Bea, Physics or Chemistry or Loving is forever.



Juan Manuel Seda joins La Casa de Papel.

The premiere of La Casa de Papel 5

In mid-May Netflix announced the release dates of the next chapters of La Casa de Papel. The first installment will be the September 3 and the next the December 3.

According to a survey by the Spoiler site, it would be the most anticipated launch of the year.

In addition, for the premiere tour of large cities presentation events, such as London, Miami, the Federal District of Mexico, New York and Paris. The experience will allow some fans to immerse themselves in the series itself.



La Casa de Papel 5 is the most anticipated premiere of the year.

La Casa de Papel in synthesis

La Casa de Papel tells the story of a perfect heist, the largest and most sophisticated in history, in the Mint and Stamp Factory.

The plan was devised by The teacher, who has been designing even the smallest detail for years and nothing can go wrong.

The protagonists of the story are Tokyo -Silene Oliveira-, Lisbon -Raquel Murillo– The teacher -Álvaro Morte-, Berlin – Pedro Alonso-, Nairobi -Alba Flores-, River -Anibal Cortes- Denver -Jaime Lorente-, Stockholm -Mónica Gaztambide-, Arturo Roman -Enrique Arce-, Helsinki -Darko Perić-, Moscow -Agustín Ramos-, Alison parker -María Pedraza-, Mariví -Kiti Manver.



La Casa de Papel 5 will be the closing of this fascinating story.

What La Casa de Papel 4 left behind

After eight episodes locked in the Bank of Spain, summarizes the Marca site, the series dismissed its fourth installment with many unknowns to be resolved.

Among the loose ends, is the final encounter between Alicia Sierra and The Professor; the entrance of Lisbon in the bank – what was really the plan? -, the fate of Gandía, Arturito and the hostages and the death of Nairobi.

Look also