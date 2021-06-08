Kuwaiti media, Mai Al-Aidan, announced that her compatriot, artist Maram Al-Balushi, had a heart attack, and transferred her to the “intensive care”, through her official account on the “Instagram” website.

Al-Aidan published a picture that Maram collected, commenting: “Prayers from the heart for the beautiful artist Maram, as she suffered a heart attack, as a result of which she entered the intensive care unit at Al-Amiri Hospital.”

And she added: “May God keep you safe, dear Umm Ali, and return you safely to your home and your children, and it is worth mentioning that this is the third stroke that you are subjected to, O Lord, be kind, relieve, heal and pardon.”

For her part, Maram’s sister, Kuwaiti artist Hind Al Balushi, published a picture of her while she was in “intensive care”, commenting: “Your prayers for my sister Maram in care, may God heal her, a cure that does not leave sickness.”