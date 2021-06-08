Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the issuance of an emergency use license for the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine against the Corona virus, based on the decision of the joint technical committee between the registration and control of medical and plant medicines and public health for the evaluation and registration of vaccines and vaccines. According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Assistant Undersecretary for Drug and Food Control Affairs at the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al-Badr, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) today, Tuesday, that the technical committee conducted an extensive review of all scientific data and reports in this regard, in addition to conducting a comprehensive assessment of safety, efficacy and quality information.

Al-Badr explained that the committee reviewed the results of clinical studies concerned with the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, in addition to verifying the quality reports, evaluating the stability studies of the product, and ensuring the application of the principles of good manufacturing in the factories producing the vaccine according to international standards to ensure quality at all stages of manufacturing.

He added that the review process also included all technical and scientific aspects, stressing that the ministry will closely monitor the safety and safety of the vaccine after its use, in addition to continuing to follow up information and data on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine locally and globally and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

The Minister of Health, Sheikh Dr. Basil Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah, announced yesterday the contract with the companies (Moderna) and (Johnson & Johnson) to import the vaccine against the Corona virus, expecting the arrival of these vaccines at about the same time during the last quarter of this year.