The National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” and the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) have agreed to implement joint projects in the field of education and enlightenment. The signing of the relevant agreement on June 13 was announced by the press service of the Kurchatov Institute.

“The parties agreed to jointly implement educational projects and educational programs, hold exhibitions, festivals and other events. Another area of ​​cooperation should be the formation of a scientific personnel reserve, ”the message says.

President of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk said that the agreement will expand the area of ​​cooperation between the two research centers.

“It is important for us to preserve the cultural code, to ensure continuity. We want to form a young scientific elite who would speak the same language with us, ”he said.

JINR Director Grigory Trubnikov noted that in the near future the issue of the neutrino program will be raised, where the coordinator of fundamental research will be JINR as an international center, and applied research center “Kurchatov Institute”.

“Projects related to education and training are being actively discussed. The joint development of centers for advanced accelerator technologies within the framework of the synchrotron-neutron and mega-science programs is being discussed, ”Trubnikov specified.

Earlier, on June 4, within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kovalchuk announced the need to raise the level of scientific literacy of the Russian population.

According to the president of the Kurchatov Institute, this will ensure the safety of high-tech products for society, as well as provide Russia with specialists who would give the country an advantage in world markets. In addition, Kovalchuk drew attention to the importance of popularizing science.