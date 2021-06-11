Berlin (DPA)

German footballer Toni Kroos believes that the group that his country is in at the European Championship “Euro 202” is so difficult that getting through it to the last 16 would send a signal that his country will compete for the title.

The German team will open its matches in the tournament against the French team, the world champion, next Tuesday, before facing the Portuguese, the defending champion, and then facing the Hungarian team in Group F, the most difficult group of the tournament.

“The biggest competitor is the group, crossing it would send a message,” Kroos, the 2014 World Cup winner, told a news conference.

“Ideally, we should find the best technical option in the world,” added Kroos, “31 years old”, who was part of the team that knocked out the 2018 World Cup from the group stage.

Immediately, otherwise our participation in the tournament will not be long.

In the friendly match that Germany won over Latvia 7-1, Kroos played alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the middle of the field, while Joshua Kimmich played at the right-back position.

Kroos said he loved the formation, but many critics expect Kimmich to return to the midfield alongside Kroos given the dynamic of Frenchman N’Golo Kante.

The big result that was achieved against Latvia on Monday gave a great moral support to the team, which lost 6-0 to Spain in November and 2-1 to its visitors North Macedonia in March.

“We don’t need to hide, we have potential in our squad,” Kroos said.