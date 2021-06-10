The american Desirae Krawczyk and the british Joe salisbury they have been proclaimed this Thursday Roland Garros champions, second ‘Grand Slam’ of the season, in the modality of mixed doubles.

Between the two they signed the comeback against the Russian couple formed by Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev (2-6, 6-4, 10-5) on the clay of the Philippe Chatrier track.

It is the first time that a British-American couple have won the mixed doubles in the French tournament, and also the first title in the specialty for both.

