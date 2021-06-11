Former aide to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov, offering to return Ukraine by force, is wishful thinking, said the first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk. He stated this to OSN TV.

“I think Surkov is deliberately twisting the facts. If we take the situation in the world a year ago and the current situation, we will see that it has radically changed not in favor of Russia, ”he said in response to Surkov’s statement.

According to Kravchuk, Russia’s influence in the post-Soviet space is declining, while Ukraine is increasing its political influence and reforming its armed forces, and the United States is putting its troops on alert as soon as the Russian armed forces approach the borders. “So my question is: what grounds does Mr. Surkov have to say that the situation has improved, and that Russia is ready to take Ukraine by military, economic or political force. It seems to me that here it is wishful thinking, ”said the first president of Ukraine.

The politician also recalled the statement by US President Joe Biden that Russia will not be allowed to constantly violate the sovereignty, democracy and territorial integrity of its allies and, above all, Ukraine.

Earlier, Surkov proposed to return Ukraine by force, without specifying what force was in question. “Of course, by force. By force! The strength is different, not only military. There is also the power of the special services, it is different. There is a power, the so-called soft, the notorious term, but it also exists. There is a power of economic influence, political influence ”. In his opinion, the world “gets tired of Ukraine,” and Russia is winning the international situation.