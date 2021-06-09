Dubai (Etihad) confirmed KPMG Foundation That Emirati companies adopt the latest digital and technical solutions, in line with the policies of transforming and developing businesses and sectors. Anurag Bajpayee, Partner and Head of Special Projects Leader, KPMG Lower Gulf, said that technological innovation plays an essential role in social and economic development, which has prompted the government to provide the necessary systems to attract and develop talent.

He added: In line with its vision to support talents and technology innovators in the UAE, KPMG Pravet Enterprises has launched the Tech Innovator competition in the country.

He added: We aim to support startups that contribute to this national vision, whether they are technology dependent, based or driven, we invite them to participate in this unique opportunity to take their business to advanced levels.

This unique competition comes within the framework of the continuous search for the best innovators in the field of technology in the UAE to become technology giants in the world. The competition will target innovators, wherever they are throughout the business lifecycle – from inception to fast-growing enterprises, to present their ambitions for growth and present them to committees composed of local and global sector experts.

Anurag Bajpayee continued, “The first step is very simple, to participate in the KPMG Technology Innovation Competition, where participants will be able to connect with industry leaders and trusted and influential advisors in the sector, in the UAE and in other major global markets, and build vital networks To connect with each other, this competition is a great opportunity for any fast growing technology company.