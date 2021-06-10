Outraged! Korina Rivadeneira came out in defense of Mario Hart, after being harshly criticized by Gino Pesaressi, after accusing him of fraud in these elections and invoking Peruvians to take to the streets.

The Venezuelan model did not hesitate to speak out, through her social networks, and described the host of En boca de todos as “ill-intentioned” and “misplaced”.

“Pesaressi, with all due respect, don’t you see what’s going on? And it is not about asking when you want to win, it is about demanding the right thing. In any case, your comment was malicious and misplaced. I advise you to also fight for your country “ Rivadeneira said in a comment on his official Instagram account.

Post by Korina Rivadeneira Photo: Instagram

Given this, Gino Pesarresi did not take long to respond to the comment of Korina rivadeneira where he indicated that, in the middle of a pandemic, there is no place to make a call of that type (march) because it could trigger a third wave of infections.

“I’m not looking for controversy or a fight with any Korina, and zero bad intentions really. What I comment and think like you, is to be calm, nothing has been said yet and they are already playing their chips in advance. In the midst of a crisis like the one we are living with with this pandemic, the last thing that is needed is more sick people or generating a third wave “, he pointed.

“A ‘fraud’ is not the same as having ‘records observed’. The people are wise, and as they say: ‘The voice of the people, the voice of God’. So wait in measure, “he added.

Post by Gino Pesaressi Photo: Instagram

