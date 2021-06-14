Although, he aimed to be one of the most important promises of all Barcelona and everything indicated that he would enjoy minutes under Koeman’s mandate, Konrad de la Fuente has not evolved as the club expected last season, now, with the arrival Memphis, Agüero and the imminent return of Ansu Fati, the United States footballer has become an unnecessary piece.
This situation has forced the culé team to force the exit of the youthful end, who, in search of minutes and sporting growth, will go to the French team of Olympique de Marseille for next season, being a signing that will become fully official in the next few hours.
With only two games in the first team and being constant in the subsidiary, de la Fuente leaves on loan for the next season and with a mandatory purchase clause that will be valid in July 2022 of only 5 million euros In the same way and unlike other cases, the Catalans did not consider a repurchase clause for the American necessary, which shows the little faith that the club has in the future evolution of Konrad.
