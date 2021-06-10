The head of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, warned of the criminal liability of the mayors of the republic’s cities for the spread of COVID-19 during public holidays. A source in the republican authorities told Izvestia on Thursday, June 10, and was also confirmed by a member of the regional Public Chamber, journalist Daria Shuchalina.

“Vladimir Uyba directly asked the leaders of rural areas: what are their proposals to ensure the safety of citizens at mass celebrations? Posts with checks of PCR tests or vaccination certificates are unrealistic. The mayors could not offer anything intelligible, so the head of the region publicly warned under the protocol that they would face criminal liability for infections and deaths if they were recorded by doctors following the results of the festivities, ”she explained in her Telegram channel.

According to Shuchalina, the head of the region also warned the speaker of the State Council, Sergei Usachev, that he was ready to agree on an unscheduled allocation of at least 1 billion rubles to the government for ambulance flights, additional beds, medicines and salaries of doctors in case of new mass calls of the sick, if local festivities.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country’s authorities would not force anyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19, vaccination should be voluntary. According to the Russian leader, the most important thing in stimulating vaccination is to explain its necessity and safety.

On May 26, the head of state called on Russians to get vaccinated against coronavirus, noting that Russian vaccines against COVID-19 are reliable and safe. At the same time, the head of state said that it was impossible to introduce compulsory vaccination. In his opinion, citizens must themselves realize this need and understand that if they do not get vaccinated, they may face a serious and even fatal danger.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.