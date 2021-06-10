The author of Metal Gear Solid publishes a strange message that has sparked speculation.

TO Hideo kojima He loves to play with the emotions and expectations of the players, especially when a big event is approaching, so at the gates of the new Summer Game Fest, the father of the Metal Gear saga has published a message on social networks that, if read between the lines, it includes the following words: “The Silent Hill’s in short. Looking forward.”

Kojima already pointed out that he would like to make a horror game againIt may be nothing, yet another joke from the Japanese creative, or it may be a preview of the announcement of his next video game. What is clear is that Kojima has achieved the desired effect: social networks are in turmoil speculating – once again – about the future of Kojima Productions and that long-awaited return of Silent Hills, his canceled horror adventure with which he surprised years ago thanks to the fascinating PT demo

On several occasions Kojima has insisted on his desire to create another horror game but after the launch of Death Stranding on PS4 -and later on PC-, the Japanese studio has not given details about his next work. Obviously, there have been few times that it has been speculated with a new Silent Hill developed by the author of Metal Gear, who has not hesitated to stoke speculation on the part of fans by posting strange messages on social networks.

Just a few months ago the great art director Yoji Shinkawa assured that the new Kojima Productions would be announced soon. Given that Kojima himself will be at the Summer Game Fest, and although he has not clarified whether or not there will be an announcement in between, the expectation for a possible announcement from the Japanese study has grown notably. For now, the only thing we can tell you is that you can follow the Summer Game Fest live in 3DJuegos, with the comments of our colleagues Toni Piedrabuena and Chema Mansilla.

