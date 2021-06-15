In 2021, semi-active volcanoes are no longer just beautiful pieces of real estate for evil geniuses, or things that disrupt flight schedules. A company in Iceland wants to use the emissions from volcanoes to make fuel. The Swedish car manufacturer Koenigsegg is very interested in this volcanic fuel and even thinks that the hypercars can drive CO2-neutral on it. It’s nice that they think of their customers that way: with 1,000 hp you don’t have to worry about the polar bears.

What is Volcano Fuel?

“So there is technology from Iceland, it was invented there, where they convert the CO2 emissions of semi-active volcanoes into methanol,” Christian von Koenigsegg told Bloomberg. This methanol can then be used to make biofuel. He envisions that the ships that transport the new biofuel also run on the stuff, so that the entire process is CO2 neutral. Koenigsegg sums it up well: ‘You don’t have to pollute the planet because you have a fast, interesting sports car.’

It even purifies the air

According to Koeningsegg, the cars that run on fuel are not only CO2-neutral, they even clean the air. “With the right aftertreatment systems, depending on the environment you are in, you can clean up the particles in the atmosphere while you are running the engine.” If you drive high through the clean Swiss Alps, it’s not that bad, but in a dirty city the filters in the exhaust systems can actually clean parts of the air.

When will the volcano fuel come?

The first time Christian von Koenigsegg dropped something about volcano fuel was back in 2020. As with other synthetic fuels, don’t expect to be able to get it at the pump tomorrow. It is good that many car brands are working on the CO2-neutral peddle. For example, in the future there will be a place for petrol engines next to the electric car.