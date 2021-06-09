Ronald Koeman’s second project at the helm of FC Barcelona already has a start date: Monday, July 12. That day the team will his first workout preseason. A few days before, between July 9 and 10, the aforementioned players will go to the Ciutat Esportiva to undergo the traditional medical check-up, which will include a CRP test and antigens. Hence, the tests will last longer and will take longer to start training, since it is expected to have the results of the covid19 test beforehand.

All players who test negative will start training sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva on July 12, where they are expected to continue at least throughout the week, waiting for the club to begin to close a friendly match or stage commitment outside of Barcelona, ​​with the intention of also playing the Joan Gamper tournament with the public.

The club has already announced that all internationals who have participated in the Copa América and the Eurocup will be exempt in this first official call., which will be incorporated as they are eliminated and counting at least three weeks of vacation, taking into account that they could add one just after the end of LaLiga.

They will also be at the beginning of the preseason the players from the subsidiary Nico González, Álex Collado, Iñaki Peña and Arnau Tenas.

It remains to be seen whether the forward Ansu Fati will be able to join from the first day to the session with their peers. It must be remembered that the young canterano has lived a real ordeal this last year, after undergoing four operations and add almost eight months of leave, after a series of complications in the meniscus of his left knee.

To see the new signings of FC Barcelona, ​​everything indicates that we will have to wait still: everyone participates in the America’s Cup or the Eurocup.