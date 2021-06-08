Exposure to the sun in hot weather for long hours, exposes you to severe health consequences if it is not treated as soon as possible, so it is important to pay attention to the signs of heat stroke in order to be treated immediately, as it becomes more dangerous when your body temperature reaches between 38 -40°C (104°F).

According to a report in the British newspaper Metro, there are several signs of heat stroke to watch for, including the following:

headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite and feeling nauseous

Excessive sweating, pallor and moisture of the skin

Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

Rapid breathing or pulse

extreme thirst

The report mentioned some steps by which to avoid high temperature and heat stroke, as the British Health Authority, the NHS, recommended drinking plenty of cold fluids, especially when exercising.

The report pointed out that taking a shower with cold water lowers your body temperature when you start to feel very hot, and it is also recommended to wear light-colored cotton or linen clothes because they allow air to pass through and will not trap heat on your body.

The report recommended avoiding the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., as heat stroke occurs mostly due to high external temperatures but can also occur due to physical exertion, and it can also be exercising in heat waves or high humidity or taking some medications such as diuretics. Urine or alcohol are risk factors, and heart disease and skin disorders can also increase your chances of developing heat stroke, so be sure to take precautions.

Among the most prominent methods of treatment of heat stroke:

Drink a lot of water or have cold drinks.

Lie on the bed and raise the feet slightly.

Cool the skin with cold compresses.