According to the cardiologist doctor Josep Brugada, “The quick diligence with which the doctors attended Eriksen was essential to avoid regretting a misfortune”, but the first seconds after the Danish midfielder collapsed were fundamental. It was his teammate Simon Kjaer, the first to assist him on the pitch of the Copenhagen stadium in an action that could prevent greater evils.

The captain of Denmark reacted quickly and He lunged for his partner to prevent his tongue from obstructing the air intake and he stopped breathing. He also positioned Eriksen in a lateral safety position, the ideal one according to health protocols to avoid complications and check for a pulse.

Simon Kjaer was the unexpected hero with Eriksen. Very friends, the defender, formerly of Sevilla and now in Milan, it was difficult for him to resume the match. Finally, he was traded in the second half “because he was in shock and asked for the change,” as Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand acknowledged.

Kjaer also served as Denmark’s captain when he had to comfort Christian Eriksen’s partner. With an astonishing serenity and carrying out an exemplary action, he stopped his partner’s partner when he jumped onto the pitch with the intention of knowing the status of the number ’10’ of Denmark. Together with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel they hugged her, comforted her, tried to calm her down and report on Eriksen’s condition. Some gestures that you will surely never want to repeat again.

