Simon Kjaer new captain of AC Milan? L’hashtag who ‘invokes’ the armband for the 33-year-old Rossoneri defender has been a hit on social media for days after the Danish champion saved his teammate Christian Eriksen (he immediately ran towards his brotherly friend to carry out the maneuvers while waiting for help, putting him to one side and removing the tongue that was closing his throat). And the idea seems to have the approval of the company in via Aldo Rossi and also of Stefano Pioli himself.

Captain and hero: Simon Kjaer.

Before the medics got there he secured his neck, cleared the airways and started CPR. Could have saved #Eriksen‘s life. Act of heroism.

Kjaer trying to keep also Cristian’s wife strong, is very emotional.

After the farewell of Gigio Donnarumma (one step away from PSG, only official status is missing: and with him Cristiano Ronaldo also enters the Parisian share) Milan is looking for a new captain. The role theoretically should touch Alessio Romagnoli, but the defender has often ended up on the bench in the last matches of the season. Ibrahimovic he would have the right charisma to fill the role, but the many absences of Zlatan (and in June the doctors will decide whether or not to operate on his knee after the sprain remedied during the last Juventus-Milan) do not recommend the appointment.

The candidacies of Franck Kessié (his last season was amazing, the Rossoneri cub, among other things, must try to close the renewal given the contract expiring in 12 months) and Davide Calabria (who did the whole process in the Rossoneri youth sector). but Kjaer could have overtaken them in the run of the wing. The career of Simon Kjaer it is not studded with great triumphs but rescue a Christian Eriksen on Saturday afternoon it raised in the Olympus of the great leaders of football.