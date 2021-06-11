Kirchnerism managed this Friday at dawn, in the Chamber of Deputies, to approve a controversial project of Equity in the Representation of Genders in Communication Services, which promotes “preference” in the distribution of the official guideline.

The project, which was created by Senator Norma Durango and promoted by the deputies Gisella Marziotta and Mónica Macha (Frente de Todos), obtained 134 affirmative votes and nine against, in voting in general.

One of the most controversial points of the bill is its eighth article, which links the “preference” in the distribution of official advertising to the media with the obtaining of a Government certificate that certifies the fulfillment of four variables, out of seven proposals, among which are the promotion of the use of inclusive language, the implementation of permanent training in gender issues and the provision of lactation rooms or childcare centers, among others.

On this point, the macrista Silvia Lospennato noted that the initiative “has good intentions” but warned that “this law is badly written”. “Of course I want more voices of women and diversities in the media and I also want a non-sexist language, something that unfortunately the law does not speak,” he said.

The legislator commented that Juntos por el Cambio would accompany the proposal if there was a commitment to a partial veto of article eight, since from its interpretation it imposes “an indirect restriction” on that right to plurality of voices that “makes a woman rich. democracy”. “Establishing a system of preference for the distribution of the official guide is wrong, that’s what collides with the right to freedom of expression“, finished Lospennato.

For her part, the radical deputy Karina Banfi, also from Together for Change, affirmed that if the intention is to draft a law that promotes the empowerment of women in the media, it is necessary to give space for consultation. “” This project that came with half sanction drives a preference over the media of private management where it intervenes directly in the allocation of official guideline “, he warned.

“Is it a project to promote the place of women in the media or do we also take the opportunity to regulate the official guideline? “the deputy asked during the marathon session in the lower house. According to her reading of the case,” what is being voted on today is an indirect censorship because we are getting into regulating the official guideline where we put conditions on it to be able to acquire it “.

Monica Macha defended the spirit of the proposal by stating that “if the information is sexist, the power it builds will also be sexist when it comes to establishing equity in representation of the genders, from a perspective of sexual diversity and equal rights.”

Also for the official front, Gisella marziotta He emphasized that it is necessary to “reach the media to deconstruct the patriarchal discourse.” “It is from there where we are going to continue advancing in this construction that society needs,” said the deputy and journalist, who considered that “the media today are not up to the demands of society.”

Gabriela cerruti, also from the Frente de Todos, pointed out that “the media today have the same format as at the beginning of the 20th century” and, according to their reading, “they endure in their way of building communication because they are led by groups of men who they want to do is to endure their privileges. “

The controversy is centered on the fact that one of the 15 articles in the bill establishes a criterion of preference to distribute the official guide: “Communication services operated by privately managed providers who are awarded the certificate of equity in the representation of the genres have preference in the allocation of official advertising carried out by the national public sector, without prejudice to the objective criteria and requirements established by the regulations in force on the matter “.

This certificate will be delivered to the media by an agency to be created by the Government, where all media must register and prove at least four of the following requirements: promoting the use of gender-inclusive language in production and dissemination of communication content; implementation of permanent training on gender issues and egalitarian and non-discriminatory communication; provision of lactation rooms and / or childcare centers.

Personnel selection processes based on gender equity are also established as requirements; labor inclusion policies with a gender and sexual diversity perspective; the implementation of protocols for the prevention of workplace and gender violence; and actions to support the equitable distribution of care tasks for working people.

Beyond this aspect, regarding the distribution of official advertising, the norm establishes that all the media will have to promote equity in the representation of genders among their staff, hire “transvestites, transsexuals, transgenders and intersex persons in a proportion that is not less than to one percent (1%) of all its personnel “.

In addition, based on this norm, the Government of Alberto Fernández will create an Enforcement Authority that will control the equitable distribution of tasks and functions in all the media, promote the use of inclusive language, and promote actions to prevent symbolic and media violence. and will apply a system of sanctions for the media that fail to comply with the provisions of this project.

Radical MP Karina Banfi.

“The Sai Baba are made and the only thing they do is distill hatred,” a deputy told the Kirchnerist bloc

One of the most tense moments of the marathon session of Deputies was experienced during the early hours of this Friday, when during the vote on the Equity in the Representation of Gender in Communication Services project, a deputy from Together for Change rebuked the legislators of the ruling party bench for a series of derogatory gestures directed at the opposition.

“Make gestures like we are bought … You who the Sai Baba are made and that they are all day in peace, all they do is distill hate. This is a house of the republic, “intimidated the radical Karina Banfi before the gestures of the pro-government deputies.

It was after three in the morning and the legislator pointed out to the official representatives: “No one on this side is in tune with anyone; That is how they understand it, and if not you begin to demonstrate with transparency and vote for the law that regulates the lobby, that you did not want to vote if you are so concerned about influence. “

Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies, wanted to interrupt and the legislator questioned his inaction to control legislators who made gestures. “What we are doing is defending the Constitution,” Banfi replied.

Finally, the session was adjourned after 4 am this Friday due to lack of a quorum after Macrista deputy Omar Marchi asked that questions of privilege be addressed.

