Nostria needs us! King’s Bounty II is now available to pre-order on Xbox. This RPG developed by 1C Entertainment and published by Koch Media will arrive on our consoles on Tuesday, August 24. King’s Bounty II It will show us Nostria, a world where conspiracies, sabotage and necromancy prevail. Our mission will be to restore peace and order to Nostria, as we are their last hope. Are you ready to face this new adventure?

King’s Bounty II is now available to pre-order on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On King’s Bounty II We will have to recruit and lead our army in order to fight for the future of Nostria, but the mission will not be so simple, as we will face betrayals and sacrifices. We will have to make difficult decisions in this non-linear adventure to bring order out of chaos.

This turn-based RPG is the sequel to the legendary series King’s Bounty II, in it we will have new factions, challenging enemies and an open world that brims with fantasy. We must be very careful when exploring this world, as bandits will prowl the roads, counties demand independence, and all overseas nations have rejected the king’s authority.

King’s Bounty II Includes a Warhounds Warhorse, Elite Guard Premium Pack, Flaming Eagles, Flamethrower Golems, and a basic Princess Armored Shield.

Although we will also have King’s Bounty II Lord’s Edition, including a Warhounds Warhorse, Elite Guard Premium Pack, Flaming Eagles, Flamethrower Golems, Armored Princess Shield, Deception Rod, Ice Hammer, Staff of Harmony, a Tyrant Sword, a Void Armor, and a Heroes & Villains Premium Pack.

You can find King’s Bounty II available to book at the Microsoft Stock At a price of € 59.99 Y King’s Bounty II Lord’s Edition At a price of € 64.99.