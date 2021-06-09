With E3 2021 just around the corner, rumors and leaks have completely exploded to the point of leaking the full content of some conferences, as has allegedly happened with the new 2K games we’ll see at E3 2021. Other companies such as Ubisoft or Capcom, have decided to reveal part of the news that we will have at their event. Although, the desire that we all have to enjoy this E3 2021 is being noticed, and that is, among other companies, the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference promises to give us many joys.
Although, today we bring you another leak, since thanks to our colleagues at GamesRadar +, we have learned that Kingdome Come Deliverance 2 could be announced at E3 2021. Warhorse Studios could be announcing something related to Kingdom Come Deliverance, which seems to point to a sequel to this interesting title. Video game publisher Deep Silver confirmed last week that its parent company Koch Media is gearing up for the Summer Game Fest and E3 2021, adding a link to the web «We know something that you don’t know«.
This website has a live stream constantly, where we can see the office with a countdown. But fans have been watching, as they have noticed several tracks on the live that seem to suggest that “Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2” will be announced. Last Wednesday, someone dressed as a janitor came in to place a crown at the top of the shelf. In the next clip, someone placed a miniature coffin in the office chair. Earlier this week, a new clip was a bit more theatrical, with one of the janitors trying steal the crown.
Of course, this is all speculation, and while a Kingdom Come sequel seems possible, it could reportedly also be an announcement about the action adaptation of the game in the works. This project is apparently being carried out by Warhorse Studios and former Netflix executive Erik Barmack, who has produced several television series since leaving the streaming service. We will keep you informed with any news.
