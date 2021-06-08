Today, Tuesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan revealed that “there was a conspiracy to weaken the Jordanian state and the Palestinian cause, but we were able to confront it.” The Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted King Abdullah as saying, during his meeting with political figures at Al-Husseiniya Palace. Today, Jordan’s success is in everyone sitting at the dialogue table to work for the country’s interest, regardless of the difference in trends, noting that “the doors are open to all proposals and different viewpoints in the reform process, on the basis of mutual respect, frankness and seriousness, with the aim of Jordan’s interest.” ».

He stressed that “the duty of everyone is to work to preserve the confidence, image and reputation of the parliament among Jordanians,” stressing the “importance of linking the modernization of the political system to reforming the public administration and developing the economy, as an integrated process based on the rule of law.”

He pointed to the necessity of defining the final goal of the political reform process, and building a comprehensive plan to reach this goal, pointing out that this process is not linked to one law without another.

King Abdullah explained that the discussion papers are a starting point for dialogue on the reform process, stressing that achieving the desired economic reforms requires working to attract and encourage investments to reduce poverty and unemployment.

In a related context, King Abdullah pointed out that “there are ongoing contacts with brotherly and European countries, in addition to the United States of America, to push for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.”

He stressed Jordan’s pivotal role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite guardianship over it, stressing his country’s firm and clear stance towards the Palestinian cause and its continuation of providing all forms of support and assistance to the Palestinian brothers.