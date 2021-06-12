Kimetsu no yaiba has managed to break sales records. Currently, the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train it has managed to be a success all over the world. The success of this action saga is due to interesting characters and an impeccable story, which is why his fans pay tribute to him with his art.

This was the case with A2t.will.draw that he shared through Twitter who shared a fanart that leads to Zenitsu, one of the protagonists of Kimetsu no yaiba to 8 different anime, including your own style. Since Naruto and One Piece until Shingeki no Kyojin and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures.

Zenitsu from Kimetsu no Yaiba in the most popular anime

A2t.will.draw usually recreates different styles of anime, this was the case of Zenitsu from Kimetsu no yaiba. We see this demon hunter as Goten from Dragon ball, as well as Ichigo from bleach, in order to Shingeki no Kyojin, recreated him in his titan form and in My Hero Academia, with an outfit similar to Bakugo.

In the case of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, chose to recreate the style of the first sagas of Hirohiko araki and, with respect to One piece, the cry of Zenitsu from Kimetsu no yaiba It is exaggerated as in the saga of Eiichiro Oda. Lastly, an awesome fanart is that of Naruto, in this he gave his clothes corresponding to a chunin from the village of lightning.

