Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd Bond It will be the next live-action adaptation of the famous most popular action manga today. The story tells the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke in his fight against the chief of demons, Muzan Kibutsuji.

This adaptation of Kimetsu no yaiba will bring to life the last arc we saw in the anime. This will be led by Kenichi Suemitsu, who was in charge of the previous play. For those who have a subscription to the Weekly Shonen Jump, there will be a pre-sale available. The premiere will be next August in Japan.

When and where to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the 2nd: Bonds?

In your official account Twitter from Kimetsu no yaiba announced that starting this Tuesday, June 8, those who have a subscription to the Weekly Shonen Jump. This work will be available only in Osaka, Japan.

They also shared the main characters of Kimetsu no yaiba as we will see them in the staging. So apparently it will be a great success as have been other adaptations of this popular manga.

