Kim Kardashian moved all her followers by sharing through her different social networks a romantic birthday message to her still husband Kanye west, who turns 44 this Tuesday, June 8.

From her official profiles such as Instagram and Facebook, the star of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians reaffirmed the great love she feels for the father of her four children. This publication comes in the middle of the divorce between the influencer par excellence and the well-known rapper.

“Happy Birthday. I love you for life (Love you for life) ”, was the message he wrote Kim kardashian, who chose to accompany the dedication with a tender family photo, where the two of them and their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm appeared.

Kim Kardashian congratulates Kanye West on his birthday. Photo: Capture Kim Kardashian / Instagram

In less than two hours, the publication surpassed 2 million hearts and thousands of messages of congratulations for Kanye West and requests from his fans not to get divorced.

“Beautiful couple”, “What a beautiful family”, “I wish they had not separated. They must stay together ”,“ It shows that there is still a lot between them, they must give themselves another chance ”,“ Oh, I die of love with this family, I hope they stay together and overcome problems ”and“ Kim has shown that he is unconditional for Kanye ”, were some of the messages they wrote to one of the richest women on the planet.

In the latest trailer for Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim kardashian He confesses to his sisters the relationship problems he has with Kanye West and his plans for divorce.

