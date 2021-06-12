North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the North Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC), in a telegram, Kim Jong-un congratulated the President, the government and the people of “friendly Russia” on behalf of the government and people of the DPRK. He wished Putin “health and great success” and the Russians well-being and prosperity.

Kim Jong-un expressed confidence that the “friendship and cooperation” relationship between Pyongyang and Moscow “will continuously expand and strengthen in all areas.” The North Korean leader also noted that both countries strive to preserve and further develop friendly relations with a long history and tradition in accordance with the new era.

Kim Jong-un’s first visit to Russia took place at the end of April 2019. The meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin then took place in Vladivostok. The leaders talked for more than two hours in a closed mode from the press. Putin called the meeting “rather detailed”, and Kim – “substantive.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken congratulated Russians on Russia Day. According to him, the United States is determined to support the Russian people and their “desire to work together with the international community”, as well as “to peacefully cooperate on issues of global interest.”