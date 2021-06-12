ofKerstin Kesselgruber shut down

Before the first personal meeting with US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin sees relations between the two countries at rock bottom.

Washington – Russia’s president is currently showing little harmony Wladimir Putin* and US President Joe Biden*. Before their first personal meeting on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) in Geneva, the two hardly let a good hair together.

Putin considers his new counterpart to be more predictable than his predecessor Donald Trump*. Putin told the US news channel NBC on Friday (June 11th, 2021). But his statements in advance are not positive: unlike Trump, whom Putin described as an extraordinary, talented and colorful person, Biden is a “career person” who has spent his life in politics. Turning to Biden, the Kremlin chief said there were some pros and cons, but certainly not impulsive acts on behalf of a US president.

Vladimir Putin considers Joe Biden to be more predictable than his predecessor Donald Trump. (Archive image) © Dmitri Lovetsky / dpa

Joe Biden calls Trump fan Vladimir Putin a “killer”

Putin had openly admitted that he was for Trump in the 2016 US presidential election. The former US president had repeatedly expressed his admiration for his Russian counterpart. Biden, on the other hand, said he had no illusions about Putin. Looking at a number of high-profile deaths in Russia, such as those of the Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, he described the Russian president as a “killer”.

Joe Biden said on Wednesday (June 9th, 2021) that the USA * wanted a “stable, predictable relationship” and was not looking for a conflict with Russia. At the meeting in Geneva, the US president says he wants to raise a number of critical issues such as Russia’s alleged influence on US elections and Russian hacker attacks.

Putin indirectly accuses Biden of “macho behavior”

Putin said in the NBC interview: “We have a bilateral relationship that has bottomed out in recent years.” When asked if he was “a killer”, Putin said the term was part of the Hollywood standard ” Macho behavior ”. This in turn is “part of the political culture of the USA” – but this is not normal in Russia.

Meanwhile has Donald Trump teased his successor ahead of Biden's meeting with Putin.

