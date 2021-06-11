The Anacrusis presents the first trailer and confirms its fall release on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

Last night’s Summer Game Fest yielded a lot of announcements, a total of 30 to be exact. Among these was The Anacrusis, a cooperative first person shooter for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass where four players can join forces to take on an alien threat. A work that, in addition, is signed by Chet Faliszek, a Valve veteran with credits in the script of Half-Life 2: Episode One, Left 4 Dead or Portal 2.

The Anacrusis promises a shooter where no two games are alikeOf an episodic nature, The Anacrusis proposes that users call their friends and travel to a spaceship stranded at the limits of known space to start fighting hordes of aliens in an experience of great replayability. As the games progress, players will also be able to unlock new sales, weapons, and ways of playing that can be shared with the team. “In The Anacrusis, the AI ​​controls every aspect of the game. Spawn all enemies, direct every boss, and place every weapon, gadget, and health kit on the map. No matter your skill level, you will always find the perfect level of challenge. More than that, AI creates the kind of moments that you can’t wait to tell your friends, “emphasize those responsible, stressing the idea of ​​not offering two equal games.

Developed by Stray Bombay, this video game bets on a launch by episodes, with the first chapter starring Nessa, Guion, Liu and Lance a group of four survivors apparently few friends of arms but who will be forced to defend humanity by hunting down the alien threat, a mystery that, as you play, will find answers.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

Finally, the shooter has a arsenal of classic sci-fi weapons which promises to be quite varied, as can be seen in video and images, it will give wide support for mods and will come with crossover play between Steam, Windows 10 and Xbox. The Anacrusis will be launched in the final months of the year and is one more of the Xbox Game Pass novelties for this year, a service that you can join these days for one euro for the first three months and access a list of titles in constant evolution.

More about: The Anacrusis, Stray Bombay, Chet Faliszek and Xbox Game Pass.