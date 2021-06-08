Kiev has misinterpreted the words of US President Joe Biden about the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO, said on Tuesday, May 8, information portal Axios citing the White House National Security Council (SNB).

“Ukraine took the statement wrong and made an amendment,” the SNB said.

According to the publication, from the corrected message of the Ukrainian government, it follows that “Zelensky noted the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with an Action Plan for membership in the alliance.”

It is noted that the White House and the Ukrainian government “initially published contradictory” statements about the results of a June 7 telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine. According to Kiev, Biden “emphasized <...> the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan.”

However, the White House denies that the head of the American administration expressed support for such a step during a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, the White House declined to comment on whether the US President supports the idea of ​​offering Ukraine a NATO Membership Action Plan this year, the publication says.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Mircea Joana said that at the NATO summit they would raise the topic of an open door position on Ukraine, but no consensus had yet been reached on its membership.

He added that the open door policy “is unchanging, real and relevant.” Joanne indicated that NATO leaders will reaffirm this position at the June 14 summit in Brussels.

On June 7, a telephone conversation took place between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, the results of which were summed up in the White House. The leaders discussed a bilateral strategic partnership to combat corruption and the implementation of a reform program in Ukraine, as well as the supply of 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine to combat the pandemic.

During the conversation, Biden reaffirmed the United States’ “unshakable commitment” to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity “in the face of ongoing Russian aggression in the Donbas and Crimea.”