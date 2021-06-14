Ukraine is ready in court to seek from Gazprom access to gas transit from Central Asia. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian company “Naftogaz” Yuriy Vitrenko in an interview with the newspaper Financial Times…

He noted that the company is currently preparing official requests to obtain permission for the transit of blue fuel through the pipes of Gazprom from this region.

“If they (“ Gazprom ”- Ed.) Refuse, then the next step will be a complaint to the European Commission and the court <...> We are talking about tens of billion cubic meters. Only gas from Central Asia can fill the entire Ukrainian gas transit system, ”he said.

On April 30, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian government, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, explained Naftogaz’s threats to sue Gazprom. According to him, Vitrenko uses the same strategy as the previous head of Naftogaz Andrey Kobolev.

The analyst considered that such statements are needed only in order to attract the attention of Gazprom, but there are no successful strategies behind them. He expressed confidence that in reality Ukraine has nothing to find fault with. All gas transit issues have already been resolved.

Earlier in the day, the head of Naftogaz said during a press conference on his appointment that Kiev should continue to fight against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (the first line has already been built). According to Vitrenko, the international gas pipeline is an “anti-Ukrainian” and “anti-European” project of Russia.

In February last year, it became known that Naftogaz was studying the possibility of applying to the Stockholm Arbitration for the assignment of RosUkrEnergo’s debt for $ 1.7 billion by Gazprom in 2009.

On January 10, 2020, a Swiss court ordered Russia to pay Ukraine $ 82 million in compensation for Crimea. The decision of the Geneva Arbitration was made back in April 2019. Naftogaz said that they are preparing new lawsuits against Moscow due to the loss of their assets in Crimea, planning to recover more than $ 7 billion. Appeals filed by Moscow against these decisions were rejected.

At the end of December 2019, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Kiev’s refusal of new lawsuits against Gazprom and the payment by the Russian holding of $ 2.9 billion in favor of Naftogaz by the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration. Also, Gazprom and the Ukrainian GTS Operator signed a transit agreement.