A refresh, more than a true redefinition of style, the one implemented by the designers of Kia on the sedan Waxed, which lands in Australian dealerships with a price list from 25,990 dollars to rise. The headlights now have a more modern look, in line with the South Korean brand’s global products, while already on “basic” model S with 16-inch iron wheels there are infotainment compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8-inch screen and the main driving assistance systems, including Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Occupant Alert, and High Beam Assist. The stereo system with six speakers is also standard.

More gritty and planted on the ground Sports ($ 27,990), which rests on 17-inch alloy wheels of specific design and inside sports a 10.25-inch display. The interior is more refined, with seats upholstered in technical fabric. One step higher is the version Sport + ($ 32,690), which has increased rear brakes, electronic handbrake, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, blind spot sensor and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, very useful in reverse parking maneuvers. The equipment also includes electrochromic rear view mirror and leather seats.

Cerato S, Sport and Sport + are all equipped with a naturally aspirated two-liter four-cylinder petrol engine which delivers a power of 150 hp and reaches a peak torque of 192 Nm. At the top of the line-up is Cerato GT. The top-of-the-range version is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Power is 201 HP, torque 265 Nm. The GT version, recognizable by its specific, sportier design, is equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, multi-link rear suspension, larger brakes, 18-inch wheels and a JBL-branded eight-speaker sound system.