San Sebastian (Union)

The horse “Khater Al Khalidiya”, from his strong rival “Nimrod”, snatched the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, the “Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Preparatory Cup” for a distance of 1600 metres, which was held yesterday “Wednesday” at the Spanish San Sebastian Racecourse.

The race comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of encouraging owners and breeders to breed and acquire purebred Arabian horses, which have a broad base and great interest in Europe.

The race for horses aged four years and over was held with the participation of 7 horses, which competed for a financial prize of 8,400 euros, under the patronage of the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Khatir Al Khalidiya, who twice won the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Emirates” Cup race and the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, both at Wargame Track in the Kingdom of Belgium, snatched the title under the supervision of Elizabeth Jean Bernard, led by J. Sanchez.

He came in second place with a difference of half the length of “Nimrod” under the supervision of coach Damien Faterigat, led by Michael Forrest, while he came in third place, “Morgan”, under the supervision of Thomas Forsey and led by C Cadell, and the champion recorded a time of 1:47:62 minutes.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archives, the main partner, Etisalat, the official partner, National Feed, the strategic partner, Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, and also sponsored by Al Masaood-Nissan, Areej Al Amirat, Omair Bin Yousef Travels, Yas Channel, and the General Women’s Union. The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Viola Company, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and the Emirates Arabian Horse Association.