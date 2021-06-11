Khalifa University of Science has confirmed the conduct of three research focused on innovation in the field of advanced materials to enhance rain seeding.

She explained that the research focuses on the application of nanotechnology used in developing new “cloud seeding” materials, studying the effect of electric charges on the formation of cloud droplets, and algorithms for determining appropriate conditions for the “cloud seeding” process, in addition to integrating new models and data to reach a unified model for forecasting the weather. .

Professor of Environmental Engineering and Civil Infrastructure, Dr. Linda Zhou, said that in her research she used porous nanoparticles in cold cloud seeding, explaining that cloud seeding is the process by which some materials are placed in clouds with the aim of stimulating them to form raindrops, where rain occurs The natural form of cold clouds is when ice crystals fall from high clouds into the clouds below them to play the role of seeds in forming larger ice crystals, and thus rain is formed.

While the head of the Environmental and Geophysical Sciences Laboratory, Dr. Diana Francis, focused in her research “Accuracy in Weather Modeling”, on developing a multi-part and unified model for weather forecasting that would enhance rain-related applications in the UAE, where she and her research team tested the parts of the unified model that They developed it and made sure of its effectiveness in terms of climate and sand on the one hand, and rainfall in the summer on the other hand, in order to predict “meso-thermal systems”.

In turn, Dr. Ricardo Fonseca stated that his research “The Effects of Heat Convection on the Rain Enhancement Processes in the UAE” focuses on how convection occurs in the country in detail and its effects on rain seeding operations, noting that rainfall occurs between December and March, but it Precipitation is likely to occur in separate parts of the country during the summer months. Therefore, accurate models for forecasting the weather situation are critical in benefiting from cloud formation in rain seeding operations.



