A protest against the pipeline that would connect Alberta and Nebraska, in May 2017.

Keystone XL, a pipeline planned to send crude from the Canadian province of Alberta to US refineries, was hit on January 20. That day, President Joe Biden signed the rescission of the permits for the construction and exploitation of this work, the target of criticism and accusations for more than a decade. This week, the construction company and the authorities of Canada’s largest oil province announced the end of this energy adventure. In a statement, TC Energy executives reported the project’s cancellation “after an extensive review of its options and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta.”

The Indigenous Environmental Network (a body created in 1990 by different indigenous peoples of North America) said on Twitter: “After more than 10 years, we have finally defeated an oil and gas giant! Keystone XL is dead! ” Greenpeace affirmed that the support of farmers and activists was important to stop the project, but that the leadership of the indigenous communities was decisive; “They stopped at nothing to resist and put an end to the destruction of their lands.” Demonstrations against Keystone XL and appeals filed in court to stop it had been numerous on both sides of the border for its environmental risks.

TC Energy Company posted a net loss of C $ 1.1 billion (US $ 903 million) in the first quarter of 2021, following a C $ 2.2 billion (US $ 1.8 billion) write-off from Joe Biden’s suspension of the project . The total cost of the pipeline was around US $ 8 billion. The goal was to transport about 830,000 barrels of oil per day – over 1,930 kilometers – from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska. Other existing lines would serve to send the hydrocarbon to refineries in Texas. Biden’s decision was not surprising; it was part of his most famous campaign promises. Barack Obama stopped the initiative in 2015, but Donald Trump reauthorized it in 2017.

On the same day that the US president signed the rescission of the permits, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “We welcome President Biden’s commitment to fight climate change, but we are disappointed by his decision related to the Keystone XL project. However, we recognize the president’s decision to fulfill the promise he made in the electoral campaign.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he was “deeply disturbed” by the move, calling it “a blow to the Alberta and Canadian economies.” Kenney asked Justin Trudeau to resume the dialogue on this matter with the White House, even requesting the imposition of trade sanctions. However, Trudeau chose not to stir the waters. The main objective in those days was to redirect the relationship with Washington after years of friction with Trump. In addition, Trudeau had received various criticisms for the nationalization and the announcement of the TransMountain pipeline expansion.

On Wednesday, Jason Kenney again expressed his “disappointment and frustration” at the obstacles to Keystone XL, especially underlining Biden’s decision. Nonetheless, Kenney stated that “Alberta will continue to play an important role in developing a reliable and affordable energy sector in North America.” Alberta invested about C $ 1.3 billion (US $ 1.07 billion) of its public coffers in Keystone XL. After confirming that the province was withdrawing from this project, Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy, said that her Government had drawn the checkbook considering the economic benefits it would produce, but that given the current situation, the most convenient thing was to put an end to this initiative.

The Alberta Government has indicated that it will seek to recoup some of the taxpayers’ money it invested in Keystone XL. To do this, you could carry out a liquidation process for different project assets. Another option would be to go to court to ask for compensation. However, as indicated by analysts in Canadian media, TC Energy would have to join this judicial effort, in addition to the fact that the chances of victory against the US government are not high.

Jason Kenney doesn’t just have to deal with his Keystone XL-related frustrations. The New Democratic Party of Alberta, the official opposition in the provincial parliament, demands that the Kenney government make public all the details of the agreement it signed with TC Energy for the construction of the project; he also asks that the prime minister apologize to the inhabitants of the province “for having lost their money irresponsibly.” Across the border, Republican Sen. John Barrasso said Biden’s decision will prevent the creation of thousands of high-paying jobs in the United States. In mid-March, a coalition of 21 states – led by Texas and Montana – filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for stopping the project.

