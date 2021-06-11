The Andalusian athlete Kevin Lopez Yerga, champion of Spain of 1,500 meters, has resigned to participate in the Tokyo Games, for which he had a minimum accredited mark, due to a bone edema in the pubis that has dragged “for several months”, as announced this Friday by the night in a statement.

López is one of the four Spaniards who have dropped from 3: 35.00, the Olympic minimum required by World Athletics, so his defection leaves the way of the Games open for Adel Mechaal, Mohamed Katir -which also has a suitable record in 5,000 meters- and Ignacio Fontes.

The Sevillian mediofondista has explained that an MRI that was performed at the end of April, when he had been experiencing discomfort for a few weeks, revealed that he suffered from “bone edema in the pubis with tendinitis in both adductors and partial pulling away of the myotendinous junction of the left”.

“I continued training and enduring the pain but four days before the Huelva meeting, I said enough because it was impossible for me to do a progressive with a minimum intensity. I did not decide to stop, the injury forced me to do it,” continues the writing of a Kevin López that, at thirty years of age, he will not be able to participate in third parties Olympic Games.