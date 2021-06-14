A couple of months ago an adorable Shiba Inu became famous all over the world. This little dog named Ken I ran a small sweet potato shop in Japan, which attracted the interest of tourists, locals and all over the internet. He even had his own website through which you could learn more about its history, where to find it and how to buy.

But, this shiba inu was not only dedicated to selling sweet potatoes through his small shop in Sapporo, japan. Part of the sales he had he donated to Sixtuponokai, a local civil association that helps street animals. However, it was recently revealed that he was having health problems.

Goodbye to Ken, Japan’s most famous shiba inu

This Shiba Inu’s illness worsened during the quarantine. However, he was lovingly cared for by his family and he was receiving specialized medical treatment. Even part of the sales that were made on their official site were used to cover their medicines.

However, this was not enough to stop the inevitable.

On June 6, his family shared a message of gratitude to the community that cared about Ken. Via Instagram, showed the open casket of this little Shiba Inu, accompanied by flowers, food and his favorite toys.

Rest in peace.

