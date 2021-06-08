The Popular Force candidate for the Presidency of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, reported fraud in the second round elections that were held on Sunday.

“We have noticed that there has been a strategy on the part of free Peru to distort or delay the results that reflect the popular will. And I am referring to the process of objections to the minutes, where most of these challenges, above all, try to avoid that the minutes that have the highest vote for Fuerza Popular are counted, “he said at a press conference.

Fujimori denounced these “evidence of fraud” at the voting tables, with the “intention that the popular will is not diminished” and so that “the vote of all Peruvians is finally respected.

For his part, Iván Lanegra, secretary general of the Transparency Civil Association of Peru, has rejected the possibility of talking about an alleged electoral fraud in the framework of the presidential elections.

“We must remember that we have more than 86,000 polling stations in the country and abroad. Five cases, which have to be duly investigated, do not under any circumstances imply an indication that allows us to use the word fraud,” he said in radio statements.

News in development

AFG