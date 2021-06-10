The right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori demanded that the electoral body of Peru nullity of about 200,000 votes Sunday’s ballot, narrowly favoring his leftist rival Pedro Castillo. In this way, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori redoubled her bet while waiting for the review of other questioned acts that added to the votes observed this Wednesday would total “half a million” votes in dispute.

The Popular Force party presented “nullity actions of 802 tables at the national level, actions that are being presented to the National Elections Jury (JNE), “Fujimori said at a press conference, at a time when the latest report from the electoral body (ONPE) revealed that 50.2% of the votes for Castillo (Peru Libre) and 49.7% for her, with 99% of the tables scrutinized.

For his part, the president of the JNE of Peru, Jorge Salas, described as “extraordinary” the request for annulment presented by Fujimori’s party while warning about the limitations of the electoral system.

In statements to the Peruvian media RPP Noticias, Salas pointed out that in the 2011 presidential elections only two requests for annulments were presented, while in the 2016 elections they increased to almost thirty, which represents a “important difference” with respect to the current situation.

“The Peruvian electoral system is thinking about things of very small dimension in relation to appeals. What is happening now is extraordinary, “said the president of the Peruvian electoral body.

According to the calculations of the right-wing candidate, if the 802 tables in which requests for annulment were presented, which represent about 200,000 votes, are added and the 1,200 minutes observed, which affect another 300,000 votes, are added, “here still 500,000 votes are at stake“on the ballot.

If the electoral Justice gives place to Fujimori’s request scrutiny could be modified, since Castillo maintains a slim advantage of 79,000 votes, which has led him to send messages in a tone of sure winner. He has even received the salute of former Bolivian President Evo Morales for his “victory.”

Requests for review before the Electoral Jury could be decided in about 10 daysTherefore, the contest remains open in a climate of growing political uncertainty in Peru.

Meanwhile, supporters of both candidates demonstrated in Lima on Wednesday, while the final section of the vote count for Sunday’s ballot progresses slowly.

Through social networks, Castillo took a message to his followers. “I thank those who continue to resist in the streets. Let’s not fall for provocations of those who want to see this country in chaos. Therefore, we make a call for peace and tranquility, “the candidate tweeted at the same time his rival spoke.



“We will be a government respectful of democracy, of the current Constitution and we will create a government with financial and economic stability, “said Castillo, in a speech delivered on Tuesday from a balcony before hundreds of followers.

The Armed Forces exhorted “all Peruvians” to respect the results of the ballot and reaffirmed their “commitment to respect the will of the citizen,” at a time when calls for the military to prevent Castillo from assuming power are circulating on social media.

As in the last three presidential elections in Peru, almost as tight as the current one, the official count delays while waiting for votes from remote rural and jungle areas, as well as those from abroad.

Fujimori has so far obtained 66.48% of the votes cast abroad, with 91.6% of those polls scrutinized.

At the close of the vote on Sunday, the daughter of the jailed former president Alberto Fujimori led the scrutiny but Castillo moved closer to her advantage as the count progressed.

Fujimori denounced on Monday “evidence of fraud” after being overtaken by Castillo.

The 60 local electoral juries began on Wednesday the slow process of reviewing the challenged votes, a normal procedure in all elections in Peru, which now takes on special importance due to the narrowness of the result.

However, the decisions of these juries must be confirmed by the JNE, which must resolve Fujimori’s requests.

In this context, the ONPE denies the possibility of fraud, as does the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), which described the process of normal and transparent.

The uncertainty is accentuated in a country mired in political upheavals that led to four presidents since 2018, three of them in five days last November.

The election once again exposed not only the political division in the country, but also the gap between Lima and the “deep Peru”, postponed for centuries and badly hit by the economic recession caused by the pandemic.

In the Andean region of Cusco, the ancient capital of the Inca empire, Castillo won 83% of the votes, and in Puno, on the shores of Lake Titicaca, 89%. In these areas the Quechua and Aymara populations predominate, respectively.

